Arrests

7/5 at 2 a.m. Maxwell Hewitt, 21, of Main Street, Yarmouth, was arrested on Bucknam Road by Officer Amanda Hoff on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol).

7/5 at 6:08 p.m. David Leo Ambrose, 34, of Main Street, Saco, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Colin Gordan on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol).

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from July 3-9.

Fire calls

7/4 at 2:14 p.m. Vehicle fire on Emerald Pond.

7/4 at 7:43 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Whipple Farm Lane.

7/6 at 12:36 p.m. Welfare check on Allen Avenue Extension.

7/6 at 4:40 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Elementary Drive.

7/6 at 6:14 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Maple Street.

7/8 at 12:04 p.m. Assist Westbrook.

7/8 at 12:19 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Northbrook Drive.

7/8 at 1:01 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at U.S. Route 1 and Webber Way.

7/8 at 5:54 p.m. Assist Cumberland.

7/8 at 6:36 p.m. Lines down on Brook Road.

7/8 at 6:53 p.m. Elevator emergency on Foreside Road.

7/9 at 8:17 a.m. Assist Cumberland.

7/9 at 11:49 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Bucknam Road.

7/10 at 7:46 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Forest View Drive.

7/10 at 9:24 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Providence Avenue.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 42 calls from July 3-9.

