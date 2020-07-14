Arrests
7/5 at 2 a.m. Maxwell Hewitt, 21, of Main Street, Yarmouth, was arrested on Bucknam Road by Officer Amanda Hoff on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol).
7/5 at 6:08 p.m. David Leo Ambrose, 34, of Main Street, Saco, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Colin Gordan on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol).
Summonses
No criminal summonses were reported from July 3-9.
Fire calls
7/4 at 2:14 p.m. Vehicle fire on Emerald Pond.
7/4 at 7:43 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Whipple Farm Lane.
7/6 at 12:36 p.m. Welfare check on Allen Avenue Extension.
7/6 at 4:40 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Elementary Drive.
7/6 at 6:14 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Maple Street.
7/8 at 12:04 p.m. Assist Westbrook.
7/8 at 12:19 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Northbrook Drive.
7/8 at 1:01 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at U.S. Route 1 and Webber Way.
7/8 at 5:54 p.m. Assist Cumberland.
7/8 at 6:36 p.m. Lines down on Brook Road.
7/8 at 6:53 p.m. Elevator emergency on Foreside Road.
7/9 at 8:17 a.m. Assist Cumberland.
7/9 at 11:49 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Bucknam Road.
7/10 at 7:46 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Forest View Drive.
7/10 at 9:24 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Providence Avenue.
EMS
Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 42 calls from July 3-9.
