KENNEBUNK — A 14-year-old surfer saved a woman from drowning at Gooch’s Beach in Kennebunk by pulling her onto his surfboard.

Lucas Drinkwater told WGME-TV that the drama unfolded last weekend when he and another person heard screams and paddled to a mother and daughter in the water.

He helped one of the women while someone on a boogie board helped the other.

“She was struggling to stay up, exhausted,” Drinkwater said. “I said, ‘Yeah, we’re going to be fine,’ reassuring her. And then I looked back at the beach and said, ‘OMG, we’re so far away,’” he told WGME-TV.

Kennebunk Fire Rescue Division Chief John Brady said that the two women got in trouble at the beach despite being experienced and familiar with it. He blamed storms offshore for creating rough conditions.

