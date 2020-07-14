Are you kidding me? Not funny. Actually I was horrified to read John Balentine’s opinion last week (“BLM mural sends the wrong message,” July 8) While Portland may try its best to be a “peace-loving, live and let live” place, there is racism here. Outrage is what we need, and I found it very outrageous to read the suggestions offered by Balentine. So inappropriate I will not mention here. Who cares what colors are used to make this mural? Unbelievable that the Portland Forecaster would print that opinion.



Sue Jelly

Westbrook

