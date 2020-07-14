Many, many Maine business owners and residents were angry, disgruntled and vindictive at Gov. Mills in March, April, May and into June about imposing a 14-day quarantine mandate on out-of-state visitors. The blowback was outrageous. Naysayers said Maine couldn’t tell people to come and visit and then have to shelter in place for 14 days.
As of June 24, Connecticut, New Jersey and New York have mandated the exact same 14-day quarantine (which now applies to 19 states), with possible monetary fines if not obeyed.
Looks like Gov. Mills should be complimented for her forward thinking and proactive requirements to flattening the curve of COVID-19 in Maine.
Susan DeMauro
Old Orchard Beach
