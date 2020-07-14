Our governor says she relies upon science to determine all of her coronavirus-related regulations. Does she ever rely upon logic as well?

“Science” has helped her to determine that the people of New Jersey, New York and Connecticut are so uncontaminated with the virus that they can enter Maine without following her decree of a 14-day quarantine or submitting to a test within two days of entering the state. People from Massachusetts, however, are contaminated and cannot.

About logic. The most direct route to Maine from all of the exempted states is Interstate 95. Therefore, what state will all these travelers have to transit on their way to Maine? It is Massachusetts!

Won’t these travelers face contamination during their through trip, or will they gas up at the Connecticut border, close their windows tightly and roar through the state to get to uncontaminated New Hampshire quickly and safety? Or might some be tempted to add to their vacation by taking a day or two side trip to Cape Cod or any other point of interest?

According to Business Insider, “the average … length of time between when a person gets infected and when they test positive … is five days.” So what does a two-day test period accomplish?

The governor should try some logic along with her supposed science. If people will wear a mask in doors, keep social distancing, and wash their hands frequently, Mainers will be just fine regardless of how contaminated some folks from away or here at home are.

Gerald Caruso

Falmouth

