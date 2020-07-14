How and when children will be returning to schools in the fall is an issue that is being discussed and thought about by all educators, parents, administrators and the general public. So important. So sensitive. So critical.
It is my deepest hope that the one person we absolutely ignore in this discussion is the president of the United States.
I believe he is responsible for a national tragedy of unprecedented proportions. I believe he does not work to protect the lives of children.
In order to save lives, I believe it is imperative that no one give in to pressure from President Trump.
Louise Packness
Portland
