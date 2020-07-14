Bath
Most meetings are canceled; cityofbath.com will post information for Zoom meetings.
Mon. 7/20 7 p.m. Zoning Board
Brunswick
Check brunswickme.org/313/Brunswick-Cable-TV3 for televised or streamed online meetings and the town calendar for those with virtual access.
Mon. 7/20 6:30 p.m. Town Council
Tues. 7/21 8 a.m. Trust Fund Advisory Committee
Tues. 7/21 7:15 p.m. Village Review Board
Wed. 7/22 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee
Wed. 7/22 6 p.m. Rivers & Coastal Waters Commission
Thur. 7/23 5 p.m. Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Committee
Harpswell
Check harpswell.maine.gov for updates; most meetings can be accessed via Zoom. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.
Mon. 7/20 4 p.m. Canine Management Task Force
Tues. 7/21 2 p.m. Cable Re-franchising Advisory Work Group
Thur. 7/23 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen
Topsham
For the Board of Selectmen’s meeting schedule see topshammaine.com, usually updated Monday. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.
Mon. 7/20 1 p.m. Riverview Cemetery Association Topsham Public Library
