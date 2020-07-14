Bath

Most meetings are canceled; cityofbath.com will post information for Zoom meetings.

Mon.  7/20  7 p.m.  Zoning Board

Brunswick

Check brunswickme.org/313/Brunswick-Cable-TV3 for televised or streamed online meetings and the town calendar for those with virtual access.

Mon.  7/20  6:30 p.m.  Town Council

Tues.  7/21  8 a.m.  Trust Fund Advisory Committee

Tues.  7/21  7:15 p.m.  Village Review Board

Wed.  7/22  10 a.m.  Staff Review Committee

Wed.  7/22  6 p.m.  Rivers & Coastal Waters Commission

Thur.  7/23  5 p.m.  Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Committee

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for updates; most meetings can be accessed via Zoom. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Mon.  7/20  4 p.m.  Canine Management Task Force

Tues.  7/21  2 p.m.  Cable Re-franchising Advisory Work Group

Thur.  7/23  6 p.m.  Board of Selectmen

Topsham

For the Board of Selectmen’s meeting schedule see topshammaine.com, usually updated Monday. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Mon.  7/20  1 p.m.  Riverview Cemetery Association  Topsham Public Library

