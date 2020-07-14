The Kansas City Chiefs and Pro Bowl defensive tackle Chris Jones agreed to a four-year contract that could be worth up to $85 million on Tuesday, the latest in a lavish spending spree by the Super Bowl champions as they continue to lock up their core pieces as training camp approaches.

The deal for Jones, which comes on the heels of a record-setting 10-year extension for quarterback Patrick Mahomes, includes $60 million in guarantees, a person familiar with the terms told The Associated Press. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the Chiefs had not announced the extension.

The two sides had been working on an extension since last year. But they were never very close, even when Jones showed his displeasure by skipping the entirety of the offseason program — including the mandatory summer minicamp.

Jones returned in time for training camp, though, and his unique ability to rush the passer from the interior of the defensive line was instrumental in helping Kansas City beat the San Francisco 49ers to win its first Super Bowl in 50 years.

The second-round pick in the 2016 draft started 11 games and had two sacks as a rookie, then bumped that total to 6 1/2 sacks in Year 2. But it was the 15 1/2 sacks that he piled up while helping the Chiefs to the AFC title game in 2018 that really raised eyebrows, and put the Chiefs in the position of trying to hammer out a long-term contract for him.

EAGLES: Philadelphia signed nine-time Pro Bowl left tackle Jason Peters to a one-year deal and plan to use him at right guard.

The 38-year-old Peters enters his 17th season in the NFL and 12th in Philadelphia. He’ll replace three-time Pro Bowl right guard Brandon Brooks, who tore his left Achilles tendon last month and will miss the season.

Peters has started 201 games in his career, including six playoff games. He played right tackle one season in Buffalo before switching to the left side in 2006.

The Eagles selected Andre Dillard with the 22nd overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft to play left tackle. Dillard started four games as a rookie.

