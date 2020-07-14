NHL leading scorer Leon Draisaitl of the Oilers, Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon and Rangers winger Artemi Panarin were named finalists for the Ted Lindsay Award on Tuesday.

The trophy goes to the league’s most outstanding player as voted by fellow players. None of them have won the award before.

Draisaitl, a big forward from Germany, finished first in points with 110 in 71 games before the season was halted because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He played with and apart from captain Connor McDavid in his career year.

MacKinnon helped injury-ravaged Colorado clinch a top four seed in the Western Conference. The 24-year-old Canadian had 43 more points than his next-closest Avalanche teammate.

Panarin, a 28-year-old Russian, had 95 points in his first season with New York, helping the Rangers speed up their rebuild. They qualified for the expanded 24-team playoffs as the 11th seed in the East.

ISLANDERS: New York signed goaltender of the future Ilya Sorokin to a $2 million contract for next season.

The deal includes $1 million in salary and a $1 million bonus. A day earlier, the Islanders signed Sorokin to an entry-level deal for the remainder of this season even though he’s not eligible to play.

Sorokin, 24, is considered one of the top prospects at any position not currently in the NHL. A third-round pick of the Islanders in 2014, he was among the Kontinental Hockey League’s best goalies this past season with a 1.50 goals-against average and .935 save percentage.

