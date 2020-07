LIMINGTON – Donald Ray Andreasen Jr., 59, passed away in Limington on July 10, 2020, from unexpected circumstances.He is survived by two sons, Nicholas B. Andreasen and Matthew E. Andreasen.Services will be privateOnline condolence messages can be submitted at the Poitras, Neal and York Funeral Home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

