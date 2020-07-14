FREEPORT – Kathleen Anne O’Neill, (who, according to her brother, Jim, was a free-spirit that people tried to cage, but in the end, she won), died on July 3, 2020 at Sedgewood Common in Falmouth, Maine due to COVID-19 and Alzheimer’s. The family will find a time in the near future, to gather and celebrate her life once it is safe to do so. In the meantime, she will be interred with her parents at the South Street Cemetery in Calais, Maine.For a complete obituary, to sign Kathleen’s guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family, please visit http://www.AdvantagePortland.com.

