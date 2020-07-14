BARTLETT, N.H. – Philip “Phil” M. Roux, 56, of Bartlett, N.H. passed away unexpectedly from an undiagnosed heart condition on June 14, 2020 at his home in Bartlett, N.H. At the time of his passing he had just enjoyed a lengthy and joyful social get-together via Zoom with several long-time college friends. One friend described the great time they had listening to Phil playing his guitar and singing a Bob Dylan song to the group.Phil was predeceased by his father, L. Philip Roux, last year. He will be forever remembered by his mother, Suzanne; by his sisters, Julie, Michelle and Diane; and by his longtime girlfriend, Hope Snazelle. Phil will also be fondly remembered by his nieces, extended family and numerous dear friends.A native of Biddeford Pool, Philip graduated from Biddeford High School with the honor of class valedictorian. After graduating from Northeastern University with a degree in Computer Science, he was employed as a software engineer by Cabletron Systems from 1987 – 2001. He continued to work in the IT industry through 2018. Phil was raised in the small coastal community of Biddeford Pool and his love for the ocean and the beach was immeasurable. He was always up for swimming, kayaking, sailboarding, or playing a game of bocce ball whether solo or with family and friends. Phil also never tired of the peaceful solitude of walking on the beach. Come Fall, the New England Patriots were Phil’s passion. He would look forward to the times spent watching games with his parents in Kennebunk or with his sister and brother-in-law in Massachusetts.Phil was an avid outdoorsman who spent an abundance of time exploring and experiencing all that New England has to offer – bicycling, hiking, kayaking, skiing and golfing. His favorite areas included nearby Wildcat Mountain where he never tired of skiing almost daily throughout the winter. On any given day Phil was known to hike up a mountain just to turn around and ski back down. He also spent hours hiking the numerous trails and mountains throughout New Hampshire, as well as biking the endless country roads. At the end of the day Phil enjoyed the peace and quiet of his outside deck while strumming a tune on his guitar and enjoying a locally-brewed craft beer. Travel was another significant part of Phil’s life and he loved exploring outdoor recreation with friends and loved ones within the U.S. as well as internationally. He flew to countless destinations and appreciated the natural beauty and unique skiing experiences in Lake Tahoe as well as the mountains of Montana, Utah and Arizona. He also skied the exhilarating black runs in the steep mountains of Chamonix, France. During the New England winters Phil sometimes ventured to Arizona to enjoy hiking and exploring the trails through the Superstition Mountains and the Grand Canyon, as well as areas in Sedona and Flagstaff. Phil’s family often vacationed together renting delightful homes in warm and sunny locations such as St. John, Key West, and Tulum, Mexico. A celebration of Phil’s life will be announced at a later date.

