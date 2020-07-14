Visit the city of Portland website at portlandmaine.gov for remote meeting information and cancellations. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.
Wed. 7/15 4 p.m. Public Art Committee Zoom
Wed. 7/15 5 p.m. Historic Preservation Board Zoom
Thur. 7/16 9 a.m. Emergency Shelter Assessment Committee Zoom
Thur. 7/16 1 p.m. Maine Continuum of Care
Thur. 7/16 4 p.m. Development Corporation Zoom
Thur. 7/16 6:30 p.m. Zoning Board of Appeals Zoom
Tues. 7/21 11:30 a.m. Land Bank Commission
Tues. 7/21 4:30 p.m. Planning Board Workshop
Tues. 7/21 5:30 p.m. Economic Development Committee
Wed. 7/22 6:15 p.m. Peaks Island Council
