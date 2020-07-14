Visit the city of Portland website at portlandmaine.gov for remote meeting information and cancellations. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.

Wed.  7/15  4 p.m.  Public Art Committee  Zoom

Wed.  7/15  5 p.m.  Historic Preservation Board  Zoom

Thur.  7/16  9 a.m.  Emergency Shelter Assessment Committee  Zoom

Thur.  7/16  1 p.m.  Maine Continuum of Care

Thur.  7/16  4 p.m.  Development Corporation  Zoom

Thur.  7/16  6:30 p.m.  Zoning Board of Appeals  Zoom

Tues.  7/21  11:30 a.m.  Land Bank Commission

Tues.  7/21  4:30 p.m.  Planning Board Workshop

Tues.  7/21  5:30 p.m.  Economic Development Committee

Wed.  7/22  6:15 p.m.  Peaks Island Council

filed under:
Forecaster Community, portland maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles