Cape Elizabeth
Check the town website for cancellations and information on which meetings will include remote access. Visit capeelizabeth.com/services/arts_education/cetv/home.html for a calendar of televised meetings.
Tues. 7/21 7 p.m. Planning Board
Wed. 7/22 5:30 p.m. Community Services Committee
Scarborough
Check scarboroughmaine.org for cancellations and information on which meetings will include remote access. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed or streamed at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL. For more information on SCTV municipal programming, go to “View” then “Live Stream of Meeting” on the town website.
South Portland
Check southportland.org/our-city/city-calendar/ for updates and information on remote access to meetings via Zoom. Videos of past municipal meetings and links to live streams can be viewed at southportland.org/departments/spc-tv/.
Mon. 7/20 6:30 p.m. Clean Air Advisory Committee
Mon. 7/20 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Tues. 7/21 6:30 p.m. City Council
Wed. 7/22 6 p.m. Housing Authority
Wed. 7/22 6 p.m. Economic Development Committee
Wed. 7/22 6:30 p.m. Planning Board
