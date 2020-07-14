Arrests

7/6 at 8:41 a.m. Kristen Phillips, 38, of Market Lane, Brunswick, was arrested by Officer Gabrielle Mathieu on Winter Street on a charge of violating condition of release.

7/6 at 10:04 p.m. Samuel Swann, 27, of Greeley Avenue, Bar Harbor, was arrested by Officer Courtney Everett on Interstate 295 on a charge of operating under the influence.

7/9 at 11:35 p.m. Travis Windyboy, 38, of Pond Road, Lewiston, was arrested on a warrant by Officer Nicholas George on Lewiston Road.

7/10 at 6:17 p.m. Leigh Dall, 49, of Laskey Street, was arrested on a warrant by Officer Courtney Everett on Laskey Street.

7/11 at 7:11 p.m. Mykel Donovan, 23, of Foreside Road, was arrested by Officer Courtney Everett on Foreside Road on charges of domestic violence assault and domestic violence criminal mischief.

Summonses

7/6 at 9:21 p.m. Markus Skirbe, 31, of Pownal Road, Durham, was issued a summons by Officer Courtney Everett on Main Street on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

7/6 at 9:24 p.m. Christopher Bland, 48, of Jill Street, Lewiston, was issued a summons by Officer Cheryl Holmes on Main Street on a charge of operating after suspension.

7/7 at 12:39 p.m. Elijah King, 25, of Willow Grove, Brunswick, was issued a summons by Officer Jose Gomez on Bridge Street on a charge of operating after suspension.

7/8 at 5:15 p.m. Megan Drummond, 18, of Perley Street, Lewiston, was issued a summons by Sgt. Mark Gilliam on Topsham Fair Mall Road on a charge of operating without a license.

7/12 at 8:29 p.m. Leah Hodder-Romano, 30, of Forest Avenue, Portland, was issued a summons by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Interstate 295 on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.

7/12 at 8:41 p.m. A 17-year-old boy, of Topsham, was issued a summons by Officer Courtney Everett on West School House Crossing Road on a charge of failure to give notice of an accident by the quickest means.

Fire calls

7/7 at 11:58 a.m. Fire alarm on Village Drive.

7/7 at 1:08 p.m. Public service on Mark Avenue.

7/8 at 5:14 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Topsham Fair Mall Road.

7/8 at 9:12 p.m. Fire alarm on Winter Street.

7/9 at 10:28 a.m. Breathing problem on Patten Lane.

7/9 at 1:06 p.m. Alarm in Pejepscot Village.

7/9 at 11:01 p.m. Fire alarm in Pejepscot Village.

7/10 at 6:18 p.m. Fire alarm on Winners Circle.

7/12 at 7:54 a.m. Alarm on Governors Way.

7/12 at 3 p.m. Motor vehicle fire on Interstate 295.

7/12 at 8:41 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on West School House Crossing Road.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 23 calls from July 6-13.

