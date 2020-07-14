Arrests

David B. Taylor, 46, of New Gloucester, on June 19 on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, on Patrick Drive.

David Sok, 22, of Main Street, on July 1 on a charge of violating condition of release, on Cumberland Street.

Maryann Morton, 53, of Main Street, on July 2 on a charge of disorderly conduct and loud unreasonable noise, on Main Street.

Vance A. Samuels, 59, of Seavey Street, on July 3 on a warrant, on Main Street.

Tonya C. York, 49, of Saco, on July 3 on a warrant and aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs with six grams or less of fentanyl, on Larrabee Road.

Marc Steven Gattullo, 30, of Cumberland Street, on July 5 on a charge of violating condition of release and unlawful possession of fentanyl powder, on Larrabee Road.

Sheila Yolanda Tsrey, 22, on July 5 on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Jesse Jer Staples, 28, of Merganser Street, on July 6 on a charge of disorderly conduct with offensive gestures and refusal to submit to arrest or detention, refusal to stop on Merganser Street.

Randy J. Crabtree, 51, of Westbrook, on July 6 on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Jason Taylor, 50, of South Portland, on July 8 on a warrant, on Westbrook Arterial Highway.

Brandon Jarrod Long, 27, of Main Street, on July 12 on a charge of disorderly conduct, loud noise in a private place and violating condition of release, on Main Street.

Christopher Ayotte, 50, of Windham, on July 12 on a charge of probation violation and a warrant, on Bridgton Road.

Summonses

David B. Taylor, 46, of New Gloucester, on June 19 on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, on Patrick Drive.

Aime S. Bujakera, 43, of Walker Street, on July 1 on a charge of driving to endanger, on Bridgton Road.

Matthew P. Thomes, 27, of Brook Street, on July 2 on a charge of disorderly conduct, offensive words and gestures, on Brook Street.

A juvenile, 17, on July 3 on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license, on Main Street.

Autumn S. Jones, 18, of Falmouth, on July 3 on a charge of unlawful use of permit, on Main Street.

Michelle M. Kelley, 43, of Casco, on July 3 on a charge of unlawful possession of fentanyl powder, on Larrabee Road.

Nicholas M. O’Brien, of Biddeford, on July 3 on a charge of aggravated trafficking of a scheduled drug with six grams or less of fentanyl, on Larrabee Road.

David G. Wayne, 35, of Portland, on July 7 on a charge of operating while license is suspended or revoked, on Forest Street.

Kara A. Evans, 32, of Bridgton Road, on July 8 on a charge of OUI (drugs or combo) and unlawful possession of cocaine base with priors, on Main Street.

Shawn R. Duane, 25, of Standish, on July 8 on a charge of operating while license is revoked-OUI and violating condition of release, on Spring Street.

Benjamin D. Rebello, 29, of North Street, on July 12 on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, on North Street.

