Arrests/Summonses
No arrests or criminal summonses were reported from July 6-12.
Fire calls
7/7 at 1:39 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Burbank Lane.
7/8 at 7:43 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Bartlett Circle.
7/9 at 8:13 p.m. Unattended/unpermitted burn on Cousins Street.
7/12 at 6:18 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Morton Road.
7/12 at 9:46 p.m. Fire call on West Elm Street.
EMS
Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 12 calls from July 6-12.
