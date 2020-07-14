Arrests/Summonses

No arrests or criminal summonses were reported from July 6-12.

Fire calls

7/7 at 1:39 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Burbank Lane.

7/8 at 7:43 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Bartlett Circle.

7/9 at 8:13 p.m. Unattended/unpermitted burn on Cousins Street.

7/12 at 6:18 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Morton Road.

7/12 at 9:46 p.m. Fire call on West Elm Street.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 12 calls from July 6-12.

