YARMOUTH— Residents elected incumbent April Humphrey, Tim Shannon and Michelle Cromarty in a five-way race Tuesday for three seats on the Town Council, but ousted incumbent Sarah Day from the School Committee.

Voters also approved school and town budgets and elected a representative to House District 47.

Humphrey garnered 2,228 votes, followed by Shannon with 2,052 and Cromarty, who pulled 2,043 votes. Former councilor Jim Macleod trailed with 1,623 votes, followed by Tom Romano with 1,472 votes.

“I ran a really positive campaign, I focused on the issues even when things went negative,” Humphrey said. “I focused hard on my accomplishments and what I wanted to build on for my second term.”

No of the other council winners returned messages seeking comment.

Michael Wilbur and Allison Hodgkins took two vacancies on the School Committee, with votes of 2,027 and, 2363 votes, respectively. Day, who did not return messages seeking comment, garnered 1,867 votes.

“I’m a little stunned, pleasantly so, but I am really proud and privileged to have a chance to serve Yarmouth,” Hodgkins said. “I am really glad people in town recognize that we ran an all-positive campaign.”

Democrat Arthur Bell won the seat in House 47 with 930 votes. Heather Abbot garnered 824 votes and Peter Fromuth, 532.

Residents approved the school budget by a vote of 2,602 to 1,032, and the town spending plan by 2,961 to 618.

The $43.3 million combined budget includes $28.9 million in school funding (up 8.7%), $13.1 million in town expenses (down 1.28%) and $1.2 million for Cumberland County tax (up 6%).

“For me, the school budget is important to pass, the increase seems reasonable to me and that it’s needed,” resident Matt Anson said at the polls.

The education budget had its detrators, as well.

“After a certain age, we shouldn’t have to foot the bill for the schools, it keeps going up. At 65 or 70 years old, you’ve done your share. I don’t get an 8.7% increase in what I make,” Joseph Pelletier said.

Voters also overwhelmingly approved a $450,000 Supplemental Emergency COVID-19 Response appropriation for Yarmouth schools by a vote of 2,745 to 839.

The appropriation will cover a variety of costs likely to be associated with pandemic protections in the coming school year, such as face coverings for staff and students; Plexiglas shields in serving lines, office spaces and some classroom settings; air sanitizers, thermal scanners and hand sanitizer.

Approval means an increase in the school budget, which will cause the tax rate to rise to $19.59, a 3.85% hike, according to Town Manager Nat Tupper. A $400,000 home would see a $292 increase in taxes.

Results from polls were released just before 1 a.m. Candidates recalled volunteers working late into the night to calculate the absentee ballots, which held up results.

“I am still half awake, but this is all so exciting,” Hodgkins said.

