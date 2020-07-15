Arrests

No arrests were reported from July 7-13.

Summonses

7/11 at 8:20 p.m. Ali Abbas, 19, of Portland, was issued a summons on Two Lights Road by Officer Tammy Schafran on a charge of improper passing.

7/12 at 3:14 p.m. Tanner Brown, 20, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on Route 77 by Officer Ben Davis on a charge of excessive speed.

7/13 at 5:59 p.m. Kyle Christensen, 26, of Old Orchard Beach, was issued a summons on Route 77 by Officer Darin Estes on a charge of driving without a license in violation of conditions or restrictions.

7/13 at 8:28 p.m. Aaron Poisson, 44, of Saco, was issued a summons on Shore Road by Officer Darin Estes on charges of driving after suspension and violating conditions of release.

Fire calls

Cape Elizabeth firefighters responded to 11 fire calls from July 7 -13.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to seven calls from July 7-13.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: