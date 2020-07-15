STANDISH — Political newcomer Walter Butler beat out former Town Councilor Greg Sirpis for the At-Large seat on the Town Council, 950-641.

The two other open seats, for Area 2 and Area 4, were uncontested. Incumbents Joseph Paul received 1,320 votes for the Area 2 seat and Brian Libby got 1,326 votes for the Area 4 seat.

Related

Business owner, former councilor on ballot for Standish seat

There were no candidates for five open Planning Board seats and three Budget Committee seats.

The four municipal referendum questions passed, with residents approving up to $1.67 million in bond issues for Public Safety, Public Works, General Administration and highway road improvements capital expenditures.

Residents approved the town’s $10.7 million budget at the annual Town Meeting in June.

The SAD 6 budget validation referendum will be held on Aug. 11.

The results of the state primary and referendum questions were not available by noon Wednesday.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
2020 election, Lakes Region Weekly News, primary elections, standish maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles