STANDISH — Political newcomer Walter Butler beat out former Town Councilor Greg Sirpis for the At-Large seat on the Town Council, 950-641.
The two other open seats, for Area 2 and Area 4, were uncontested. Incumbents Joseph Paul received 1,320 votes for the Area 2 seat and Brian Libby got 1,326 votes for the Area 4 seat.
There were no candidates for five open Planning Board seats and three Budget Committee seats.
The four municipal referendum questions passed, with residents approving up to $1.67 million in bond issues for Public Safety, Public Works, General Administration and highway road improvements capital expenditures.
Residents approved the town’s $10.7 million budget at the annual Town Meeting in June.
The SAD 6 budget validation referendum will be held on Aug. 11.
The results of the state primary and referendum questions were not available by noon Wednesday.
