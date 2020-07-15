STANDISH — Political newcomer Walter Butler beat out former Town Councilor Greg Sirpis for the At-Large seat on the Town Council, 950-641.

The two other open seats, for Area 2 and Area 4, were uncontested. Incumbents Joseph Paul received 1,320 votes for the Area 2 seat and Brian Libby got 1,326 votes for the Area 4 seat.

There were no candidates for five open Planning Board seats and three Budget Committee seats.

The four municipal referendum questions passed, with residents approving up to $1.67 million in bond issues for Public Safety, Public Works, General Administration and highway road improvements capital expenditures.

Residents approved the town’s $10.7 million budget at the annual Town Meeting in June.

The SAD 6 budget validation referendum will be held on Aug. 11.

The results of the state primary and referendum questions were not available by noon Wednesday.

