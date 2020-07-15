BUXTON —Nathan Carlow of Buxton has won the Republican nomination for House District 16 with 57.8% of the vote, defeating Stavros Mendros of Hollis.

In Buxton voting, defeated Mendros 262-73 and 11-8 in Saco. The vote tally in Hollis was unavailable Wednesday morning.

Carlow, 21, will now face Democrat David Durrell of Hollis in November in a race for House District 16, which includes part of Buxton, part of Saco and Hollis.

In the race for an at large School Administrative District 6 seat with a Buxton residency requirement, Lindsey Atkinson tallied 943 votes to 450 for incumbent Arthur Payeur in Buxton balloting. Results from Hollis, Frye Island, Limington and Standish had not been released early Wednesday.

In local balloting, David Field and Francis Pulsoni were unopposed for Buxton Board of Selectman seats as was John Myers for Town Clerk. Scott Warchol received 42 write-in votes for a three-year Planning Board term; Victoria Hugo-Vidal was a write-in winner with 32 votes for a two-year Planning Board seat; and Richard Emery, Richard Fitzgerald and David Kessler were write-in winners for the Budget Committee.

In Buxton balloting for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate, Betsy Sweet tallied 281 votes; Sara Gideon, 217; and Bre Kidman, 152.

In state referendums, Buxton voters approved the bond for broadband internet improvement 1,069 to 510 and the transportation bond 1,172 to 418.

Myers reported 1,602 ballots cast among 6,320 registered voters, representing a 25.35% voter turnout.

