GORHAM — Voters Tuesday validated the $42.7 million school budget by a wide margin, 3,073 to 810. The budget represents a 4.15% increase over the $41 million approved last year.

The spending plan does not raise the town’s tax rate.

The school referendum was the only local item on the July 14 ballot in Gorham.

For the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate, Gorham backed Sara Gideon with 1,613 votes over Betsy Sweet with 423 and Bre Kidman, 111.

The state’s internet bond referendum passed in Gorham 3,014 to 882, and the transportation infrastructure bond also was approved 3,145 to 779.

