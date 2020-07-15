GORHAM — Voters Tuesday validated the $42.7 million school budget by a wide margin, 3,073 to 810. The budget represents a 4.15% increase over the $41 million approved last year.
The spending plan does not raise the town’s tax rate.
The school referendum was the only local item on the July 14 ballot in Gorham.
For the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate, Gorham backed Sara Gideon with 1,613 votes over Betsy Sweet with 423 and Bre Kidman, 111.
The state’s internet bond referendum passed in Gorham 3,014 to 882, and the transportation infrastructure bond also was approved 3,145 to 779.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Northern Forecaster
Crockett trending towards another term to represent Portland/Falmouth in Augusta
-
Mainely Media
Letters to the Editor
-
The Forecaster
Sachs wins Freeport-area House primary; RSU 5 budget likely to pass
-
The Forecaster
Cumberland, North Yarmouth voters OK school budget, elect town officials
-
The Forecaster
Daughtry wins Democratic nod in state Senate District 24; Brunswick House race goes to second round