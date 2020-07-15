NEW GLOUCESTER — Results of Tuesday’s Board of Selectmen election between Peter Bragdon and Paul Larrivee were unavailable Wednesday, Deputy Clerk Kimberly A. Getchell said.

Bragon and Larrivee were running for a three-year seat on the board.

In the U.S. Senate Democratic primary, New Gloucester voters favored Sara Gideon with 409 votes. Betsy Sweet and Bre Kidman, received 111 and 31 votes, respectively.

Incumbent U.S. Sen. Susan Collins received 411 votes in the Republican primary, and Amy Colter, who declared herself as a write-in candidate in April, received 20 votes.

Voters approved the two state referendum questions. On the first question, for the approval of a $15 million bond issue to invest in high-speed internet infrastructure for unserved or underserved areas, 909 residents voted for it and 433 voted against.

The second question, for the approval of a $105 million bond issue to improve highways and bridges statewide and for transportation facilities or equipment related to transit, passed in town 972-376.

