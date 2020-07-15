WINDHAM — Voters approved the $50.8 million RSU 14 budget Tuesday and overwhelming endorsed Sara Gideon in the Democratic primary for the U.S Senate.

The Windham-Raymond school budget passed 2,496 to 1,120 in Windham and was also approved in Raymond.

Three other questions on the RSU 14 ballot passed as well: to authorize the district to appropriate an undefined amount of additional funds to the adult education program; to transfer funds from the unspent balances to the School Capital Reserve Fund; and to issue bonds through the state’s zero interest rate/loan forgiveness School Revolving Renovation Funds Project for health and safety renovations.

Gideon received 1,429 votes to Betsy Sweet’s 381 and Bre Kidman’s 109.

Voters also approved the two state referendum questions. On the first question, for the approval of a $15 million bond issue to invest in high-speed internet infrastructure for unserved or underserved areas, 2,729 residents voted for it and 968 voted against.

On the second question, for the approval of a $105 million bond issue to improve highways and bridges statewide and for transportation facilities or equipment related to transit, 2,876 voted to approve it and 849 voted against it.

The town budget was approved at the June 13 annual Town Meeting. Municipal and school board officers are elected in November.

