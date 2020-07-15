SEBAGO — Voters Tuesday approved the $3,7 million Sebago School District budget, 290-58. The budget is up 2.3% from the current year’s budget of $3.65 million.

Newcomers Ann Farley and Philip Lowe were uncontested in the election for two three-year term seats on the Board of Selectmen. Farley received 270 votes, and Lowe received 219. For the two-year term, incumbent Tim Mayberry also was uncontested and received 320 votes.

Incumbent Carol Maddox was the only candidate for two open seats on the Budget Committee. She received 316 votes.

Ann Farley received 311 votes for a 5-year term as a Sebago Cemetery trustee, and Carol Maddox received 310 for a 7-year term as a Dr. Joseph Fitch Potter Trustee.

On the Sebago School Board, there were two, 3-year term open seats. Incumbents Tina Vanasse won 290 votes and Donelle Allen received 48 votes as a write-in candidate. There were 17 other write-in ballots.

Voters approved the two state referendum questions. On the first question, for the approval of a $15 million bond issue to invest in high-speed internet infrastructure for unserved or underserved areas, 267 residents voted for it and 87 voted against.

On the second question, for the approval of a $105 million bond issue to improve highways and bridges statewide and for transportation facilities or equipment related to transit, 275 voted to approve it and 81 voted against it.

In the U.S. Senate Democratic primary, Sebago voters went for Sara Gideon, who received 129 votes, over Betsy Sweet with 37 and Bre Kidman with 10.

In the Republican U.S. Senate primary, Susan Collins received 92 votes and Amy Colter, who declared herself as a write-in candidate in April, did not get any votes.

