RAYMOND — In the candidate-less Budget-Finance Committee race, four residents received four or more write-in ballots: Joe Bruno got six; Laurie Forbes, Leigh Walker and Kaela Gonzalez each received four.

Bruno is already on the committee and Gonzalez is ineligible as a town employee. Forbes and Walker will be contacted to see if they are interested in the positions, according to Town Clerk Sue Look. There were 63 other write-in ballots that received less than four votes.

Voters also approved the four articles on the RSU 14 budget validation ballot. Windham residents also voted to approve the $50.8 million budget. All 34 articles for the town’s $5 million budget also passed.

In the uncontested Board of Selectmen race, incumbents Samuel Gifford received 799 votes and Lawrence Taylor, 757.

For the RSU 14 board, incumbent Anna Keeney ran unopposed and received 316 votes.

Voters approved the two state referendum questions. On the first question, for the approval of a $15 million bond issue to invest in high-speed internet infrastructure for unserved or underserved areas, 808 residents voted for it and 260 voted against.

On the second question, for the approval of a $105 million bond issue to improve highways and bridges statewide and for transportation facilities or equipment related to transit, 812 voted to approve it and 266 voted against it.

In the U.S. Senate Democratic primary race, Raymond voters went for Sara Gideon, with 397 votes, over Betsy Sweet with 110 and Bre Kidman with 34.

In the U.S. Senate Republican primary race, incumbent Susan Collins won 318 votes and Amy Colter, who declared herself as a write-in candidate in April, got two votes.

