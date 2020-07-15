GORHAM — Voters Tuesday soundly validated the $42.7 million school budget, 3,073 to 810. The budget represents a 4.15% increase over the $41 million approved last year but is expected to have no impact on the town’s tax rate.

About 27%, or 3,952, of the town’s 14,474 registered voters cast ballots, including 2,710 who voted by absentee ballot, Town Clerk Laurie Nordfors said Wednesday. Of those turning out to vote in person, all wore masks, she said.

School Committee Chairman Stewart McCallister said Wednesday the committee appreciates the support from the community.

“That support will be important as we look towards a challenging school year ahead, still with many unknowns,” McCallister said in reference to dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. “We will be asking more of our staff, students and parents than we ever have before and ask for patience and understanding as we navigate this uncharted territory.”

The school referendum was the only local ballot item in Gorham in Tuesday’s election.

In the Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate, Gorham overwhelmingly favored Sara Gideon to run against Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Susan Collins in November. Gideon received 1,613 votes, easily winning the race over Betsy Sweet with 423 and Bre Kidman, 111.

The state’s internet bond referendum passed in Gorham 3,014 to 882 and the transportation infrastructure bond passed 3,145 to 779.

