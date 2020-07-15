FARMINGDALE — An intoxicated Randolph man sustained minor injuries Wednesday after he walked into a construction area and was struck in the head with a steel plate being moved by a backhoe, police said.

Daniel Asselin, 54, was walking north on Maine Avenue shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday when the accident occurred, said Maine State Police Cpl. Kyle Pelletier.

“He was walking northbound on Maine Avenue, but he thought he was walking south toward Randolph, where he lives,” Pelletier said.

That area of Maine Avenue, near the Dunkin’ Donuts, is currently a construction zone as Ferreira Construction Co. is installing a natural gas pipeline. Witnesses told police that Asselin was in the construction area, when he was hit in the head by a steel plate that was being moved by a backhoe.

Pelletier said the impact knocked Asselin down, and the contact with the ground caused a cut and bruises. Asselin was taken to MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta as a precautionary measure, Pelletier said.

Witnesses, including flaggers, reported to police that they yelled at Asselin to move out of the way, but Asselin did not recall hearing any warning, seeing anything or being struck.

“He was told to stay away by the flaggers,” Pelletier said. “He appeared to be intoxicated.”

Pelletier said that the backhoe’s operator, William Frederic, 24, was not involved in any wrongdoing during the incident because his view was obstructed by the steel plate.

No charges are expected, Pelletier said.

