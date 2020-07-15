We are truly blessed to have Gov. Mills at the helm during this stressful, challenging time here in Maine!

Can you imagine the mess we’d be in if Paul LePage were still governor? Just look at some of the other Republican-governed states: Arizona, Texas, Florida. It takes a strong, clear-thinking person to stand his or her ground against the really powerful people who would put money before people.

Join me in saying “thank you” to Gov. Mills and the wise professionals she consults.

Ann Swasey

South Portland

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles