We are truly blessed to have Gov. Mills at the helm during this stressful, challenging time here in Maine!
Can you imagine the mess we’d be in if Paul LePage were still governor? Just look at some of the other Republican-governed states: Arizona, Texas, Florida. It takes a strong, clear-thinking person to stand his or her ground against the really powerful people who would put money before people.
Join me in saying “thank you” to Gov. Mills and the wise professionals she consults.
Ann Swasey
South Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Reopening leaves some Maine companies behind
-
Times Record Opinion
Letter: Bath shipyard, recipient of tax breaks, should be more worried about worker well-being
-
Times Record Opinion
Tom Purcell: Amid pandemic, take pen in hand
-
The Forecaster
People & Business: July 15
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: July 15
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.