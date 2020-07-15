The Maine secretary of state on Wednesday rejected a referendum initiative aimed at stopping the use of ranked-choice voting in presidential elections, saying the state GOP and others behind it hadn’t submitted enough valid signatures to put the question on the November ballot.

Opponents of ranked choice submitted 75,512 signatures in June, but Secretary of State Matt Dunlap’s office found 11,178 were not from valid registered voters, leaving the petition short of the 63,067-signature threshold needed to get the question on the ballot.

The people’s veto effort sought to repeal parts of Chaptered Law 539, which expanded the use of ranked-choice voting to the presidential primary and general election in Maine. Since there will be no referendum question on the ballot, ranked choice will be in effect in November’s presidential election.

A lawsuit alleging that Dunlap violated state law by allowing the petition signatures to be gathered in the first place is before the Maine Supreme Judicial Court, but his decision Wednesday to end the initiative may make the suit moot. It was filed by a voter on behalf of the Committee for Ranked Choice Voting.

Ranked-choice voting is also used in congressional races in Maine.

Maine is one of only two state’s to split its Electoral College votes by congressional district. The winner of each district receives one electoral vote, and the overall winner receives the remaining two votes

In 2016, Trump won in the 2nd District by 10 points and was awarded one electoral votes while Democrat Hillary Clinton won the statewide race and the in the 1st District, giving her the remaining three electoral votes.

Using ranked-choice voting could foil Trump’s hope for repeat 2nd District win in 2016. There will be at least one third party presidential candidate on the ballot and two independents are trying to collect the 4,000 signatures needed to be added to Maine’s presidential ballot in November.

Under the ranked-choice law, if no candidate wins more than 50 percent of the vote on the first ballot, the bottom finisher is tossed, and voters’ second and third choices are tabulated, which could leave Trump, who won several 2nd District counties with less than 50 percent of the vote in 2016, short in a close race with presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

