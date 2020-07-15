BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox have placed left-handers Eduardo Rodríguez, Josh Taylor and Darwinzon Hernandez on the injured list while they recover from COVID-19.

Rodríguez won 19 games last year and had been the team’s likely opening day starter.

Although all three pitchers would be eligible to be activated as soon as they have cleared the protocol, they have not been able to participate in team workouts and would need time to prepare for the season. A player must test negative twice at least 24 hours apart and show no symptoms of the disease.

Without Rodríguez at least for the first time through the rotation, Nathan Eovaldi is expected to start against the Baltimore Orioles in the July 24 opener.

• The Red Sox are closing in on an agreement with right-handed pitcher Zack Godley, according to a baseball source. Boston immediately started pursuing Godley after he was released by the Tigers on Monday.

The deal is not done, a source cautioned, but the Red Sox have emerged as the clear favorite to sign Godley.

If the deal is finalized, Godley would join the competition for Boston’s open back-end rotation spots. With Chris Sale out for the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery and Eduardo Rodriguez temporarily sidelined after testing positive for COVID-19, the Red Sox have two open spots in their rotation and are considering Brian Johnson, Chris Mazza, Matt Hall, Jeffrey Springs and others with 10 days to go before Opening Day.

Godley, a 30-year-old right-hander, was a member of the Diamondbacks’ rotation in 2017 and 2018, posting a 4.10 ERA over 57 starts in those two seasons. He struggled at the beginning of last season, leading Arizona to designate him for assignment in early August. The Blue Jays claimed him off waivers in early August and he threw 16 relief innings for Toronto down the stretch, posting a 3.94 ERA and 12 strikeouts.

Godley signed a minor-league deal with Detroit in December and was in camp on a deal that could have paid him up to $3 million if all incentives were reached. The Tigers, who weren’t planning on having Godley on their Opening Day roster, cut him to allow him to latch on with another club before Opening Day.

Godley’s major-league track record would seem to give him a slight upper hand in the Red Sox rotation competition, though Manager Ron Roenicke and chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom would obviously want to see him in camp before making a decision. On Sunday, Roenicke said he believed the Sox were looking at acquiring starting pitching via free agency or trade.

“It’s hard to say that you’d ever feel really comfortable with all the starting pitching that you have,” Roenicke said during a Zoom call. “Rarely do you have six, seven, eight starters that you feel great about. And you know you’re not going to just use five guys. That just doesn’t happen in today’s game. So you’re never comfortable with enough starters.”

INJURIES: Mets ace Jacob deGrom and Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo because of back issues.

The Mets sent deGrom for an MRI on Wednesday after the right-hander pitched just one inning in a summer camp appearance due to back tightness. An MRI on Rizzo on Tuesday showed rib-head inflammation on his left side that is causing back spasms – a condition he has dealt with before in his career.

“Frustrating, just because how physically in shape I felt like I was coming in,” Rizzo said. “Just can’t control the flareups. The MRI getting kind of what we knew, just confirming it. Just kind of getting it to calm down and get back out there as fast as I can.”

The loss of deGrom or Rizzo for an extended period would be a huge blow for either of their teams – especially in a shortened 60-game season.

DeGrom won his second consecutive NL Cy Young Award in 2019, finishing with a 2.43 ERA and NL-best 255 strikeouts in 204 innings. Rizzo, who is expected to bat second in Chicago’s lineup, hit .293 with 27 homers and 94 RBI last year.

Rizzo and deGrom are considered day to day. If deGrom is unable to go on opening day against Atlanta on July 24, Marcus Stroman or Steven Matz could get the ball. Chicago Manager David Ross mentioned Kris Bryant and Victor Caratini as possible fill-ins for Rizzo if he has to begin the year on the injured list.

“I want him to be healthy and 100%,” Ross said. “I think the good news is he understands where he’s at with this back thing he’s got going on and dealing with it in the past. He doesn’t seem worried. I think the main thing is that we’re progressing in the right direction.”

ORIOLES: Outfielder Anthony Santander confirmed he missed the start of summer camp because he tested positive for COVID-19.

The Orioles have not disclosed any positive tests since opening camp on July 3. Outfielder Dwight Smith Jr. remains absent, and Manager Brandon Hyde again refused Wednesday to explain why.

Santander suited up for the first time Tuesday and went through a rigorous workout in an effort to make up for lost time. He is hoping to be part of the starting lineup when Baltimore opens at Boston on July 24.

“Now I’m healthy and not contagious. Happy to be back on the field with my teammates,” Santander said in a Zoom call Wednesday. “I’m looking forward to the season.”

Santander said he tested positive when he reported to camp early this month. He had been in Florida before coming to Baltimore.

“This was something serious,” he said. “Thank God I had only mild symptoms.”

