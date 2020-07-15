KENNEBUNK – Voters approved the $16.24 million municipal budget 2,370-1,049 Tuesday, elected two select board members and approved all but one bonding question.

They approved a $1.3 million bond for paving and drainage repairs to Factory Pasture Lane and Cat Mousam Road, and additional streets if funds permit, funds for a new ambulance, two police vehicles, a pavement roller and a trailer.

The bond would pay for acquisition and installation of a traffic light preemption control system and about 800 LED streetlights. The vote was 2,631 in favor, and 899 opposed.

They agreed to bond $1.4 million for paving, sidewalks and drainage repairs to Water Street and the intersection of Sayward and Storer streets; acquisition and equipping of a fire engine and front loader, road paving, drainage repair and sidewalks from the intersection of Port Road and Western Avenue and along Western Avenue toward Boothby Road. The vote was 2,588-1,016.

They agreed 2,045-1,358 to increase the property tax levy limit of $9.7 million by an aditional $1.1 million, and agreed to authorize $5 million in tax anticipation notes 2,270-1,082.

Voters declined to bond $426,000 for sidewalks on Sea Road 1,844-1,715.

Voters agreed 2,884-514 to authorize the select board to sell “any and all, or portions” of the property they purchased at 15 Portland Road last year. Voters last fall authorized the $825,000 purchase of the 5.1 acres for future space needs. Select board members agreed the 1820s house is not needed.

Voters also agreed 2,454-1,040 to amend the current zoning ordinance to allow testing of adult use marijuana within the Business Park Zone, located at the southern end of York Street (Route 1). Passage of the zoning ordinance amendment allows facilities like longtime Kennebunk business Nelson Analytical Labs, which already tests medical marijuana, to test adult use (recreational) marijuana. The vote was postponed from earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Voters returned William Ward to the select board and elected Peter Brewitt to the board. Both were unopposed.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »