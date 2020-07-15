BIDDEFORD – Georgette Sutton, 90, of Biddeford died Monday, July 13, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born January 22, 1930 in Chisholm, Maine, a daughter of Rosaire and Anais (Shank) Couture. She graduated from St. Rose of Lima School in Chisholm and received her G.E.D. in 1985.On November 27, 1952 she married the love of her life William A. Sutton at St. Rose of Lima Church. The unwavering faith and love they shared was the foundation of their marriage and family.Her working career consisted of Jay Shoe shop, Clearview Store, Avon, John Roberts Clothing before becoming a switchboard operator at the University of New England. She retired in 2018 after 35 years. Her most rewarding and cherished job was being wife, mother and Memere.Georgette was an accomplished quilter and enjoyed donating her work to numerous organizations. She had a love for travel, cooking and socializing with friends and family. Her love, kindness, generosity and compassion was felt by everyone she met.She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill in 1983, her daughter, Louise Sutton in 2012.She is survived by: six daughters: Theresa MacKenzie and husband Leslie of Biddeford, Claire Sutton of Portland, Mary Murphy and husband William of Gorham, Rachel Desmarais and husband Edward of Saco, Katherine Sutton of Biddeford, Rose-Marie Giacchino of Biddeforf; one son, William Sutton Jr. of Biddeford; 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren; three sisters: Murielle Desjardins of Saco, Grace Hodge of Old Orchard Beach, and Patricia Couture of Jay; one brother, Gilles Couture of Jay and many nieces and nephews.Visiting Hours will be 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm Street, Biddeford, ME 04005. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately for family only due to Covid restrictions. To share condolences online, please visit http://www.HopeMemorial.com.In lieu of flowers please send donations for the Louise A. Sutton Memorial Scholarship Fund to UNEATT: Michael Manning716 Stevens Ave.Portland, ME 04103

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous