FREDERICK, Md. – “Don’t be dismayed at good-byes. A farewell is necessary before we can meet again.” – Richard BachEileen Frances Walton, 73, of Frederick, Md., passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, July 10, 2020.Eileen was born on Nov. 6, 1946 to Francis A. and Frances C. Johnson of Portland.She was predeceased by her father, Francis; and by her husband, Lewis R. Walton, who was the love of her life for 53 years.She is survived by her mother, Frances; her aunt, Eunice Dyer; her sister, Laraine Campbell and husband Richard of Prescott Valley, Ariz., sister, Leslie Johnson-Wright and husband Bob of Orono. She is also survived by her daughters, Terri Lynn Stull and husband James of Walkersville, Md., Lisa Eileen Zimmerman and husband Luther of Hagerstown, Md., and her son, Paul Lewis Walton and wife Annette of Clovis, N.M. Also surviving are grandchildren, Daniel Walton, Alex Walton, Amanda Ward and husband Jon, Jaime Stull and husband Brendan Brown, Tyler Stull, and Chase Walton. Eileen was excitedly awaiting the birth of her great-grandson, Ward.The love for her family and her unwavering faith in God were the center of her life. Eileen was a loving and generous friend to so many. To know her was to love her. She loved to laugh and had the most beautiful smile. She was always an encouragement to others no matter what challenges she personally faced.As a military spouse, Eileen spent many years living and traveling in Europe with her husband and children. She loved to travel and spent time visiting her family and friends living in many different states. She especially loved Maine and traveled home several times a year to spend time with her family. In the past few years, she traveled throughout the United States visiting sites like Mount Rushmore, Yellowstone National Park, Sequoia National Park, and the Grand Canyon, to name a few.Eileen will be placed to rest with Lewis at Arlington National Cemetery. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick, Md. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at http://www.staufferfuneralhome.com.

