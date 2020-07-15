CUMBERLAND – Roger Stanley Wilder, 85, passed away at his home on July 5, 2020 after a long illness.Also known as “Tall One” and “Bumpa”, he and his wife Nancy had been married 63 years and lived in their home in Cumberland Center for 54 years.Roger was a construction electrician for 62 years and manager at Falmouth Shopping Center for 15 years after his retirement. He was active in Local 567 Apprenticeship, did volunteer work at several local churches, and in youth sports. He was predeceased by his parents, Eleanor and Stanley Wilder; and son, Larry.He is survived by his wife, Nancy; daughters, Betty Ann and Susan Wilder; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and feline friend, Brownie. At his request, there will be no services.

