WESTBROOK – Rose (Mima) Delores Loscarso, formerly of Portland and New York City, died peacefully at home on July 12, 2020 after a long illness. She was born June 21, 1931 in New York City, daughter of Anna and Frank Loscarso.Rose graduated from Mary Immaculate School in Ossining, NY in 1949. She furthered her studies in Business Administration and graduated from Georgian Court College in Lakewood, NJ in 1953.After graduation, Rose worked for ten years as a mortgage loan officer of Chase Manhattan bank in New York City. From 1963 until 1980, she worked with her mother for their several embroidery businesses in Manhattan and for a local florist shop on the upper East side. In July 1980, Rose moved to Portland, Maine to be closer to family. She worked for 20 years as a home health companion in Maine and Massachusetts. Upon retiring in 2000 she relocated to Westbrook where she lived until her death.As a young woman and throughout her life, Rose had a love and a passion for the Opera. She attended many performances in New York, Boston and Portland. She was a devoted fan and followed several world renown opera sopranos and tenors. Her other love was the theater where she attended many PSO performances at Merrill Auditorium and theatrical productions at the Good Theater.Another favorite pastime for Rose was traveling to be with family, friends and to explore new places. She made several trips to Mexico, Italy, and Greece and loved the sights and sounds of various cities and cultures. She also went back to New York City whenever she could to be with old friends and family and visit some of her favorite haunts of her birthplace.Rose was a gentle spirit and always had a warm and engaging smile for everyone. Compassion and generosity were hallmarks of Rose. She was always thinking of others even at the height of her illness. She enjoyed her daily phone calls and sending beautifully handwritten notes to friends and family.Rose is survived by her niece and goddaughter Vincenza Jane McNulty and husband Peter of Newtown, Conn., niece Rosemarie LaVopa and husband Robert of Bradenton, Fla., nephew Joseph Mazzone and wife Gail of Westbrook, and nephew Angelo Mazzone and wife Susan of the Bahamas. Rose is also survived by goddaughters, Mary Ann Gurrado and Andrea DeSalle, and godson, Joseph Vizzari. She is also the proud great aunt to several nieces and nephews as well as a great great aunt to a niece and three nephews. Her loving family will have an empty place in their hearts forever. The family would like to express their special thanks to Helene Jarvis for her devotion to Mima and for the incredible care provided by the staff from Home Instead and Hospice of Southern Maine.Friends and relatives are invited to a visitation from 9-10 a.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020, at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave, Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., on Friday, July 17, 2020 at St. Anthony of Padua Parish, 268 Brown St, Westbrook. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland. All CDC guidelines including but not limited to, Mask use and no more than 50 people per gathering will be adhered to. To share memories of Rose or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, http://www.athutchins.com In lieu of flowers,donations may be sent in Rose’s name to:St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or at https://www.stjude.org/

