TOPSHAM — Voters in all four towns within Maine School Administrative District 75 Tuesday overwhelmingly approved a $46 million budget.

According to unofficial results, the spending plan passed in Bowdoin by a 418-146 vote; in Bowdoinham, 639-161; in Harpswell, 1,432-169; and in Topsham, 2,109-417.

Although spending is up 9.3% in this budget, increased revenue means local average tax assessments among the district’s four towns could decrease by 1%.

An average home in Topsham assessed at $221,200 could see a $10 tax bill decrease. Taxes on a $423,000 Harpswell home could drop $43, and a $118,750 Bowdoin home could see a $19 reduction.

Bowdoinham, the sole town with an increase, would see a $5 bump.

Those estimates are based on January local valuation and home value numbers, and the assessment changes reflect state property valuation and student enrollment, according to Finance Director Mark Conrad.

Next year’s spending plan is largely offset by $18.7 million in state aid to education, up 23.1%.

Chief among the $3.9 million spending increase is a $3.1 million (7.5%) rise in debt service. Of the $6.4 million in total debt service, $4.5 million comprises principal and interest payments for the new Mt. Ararat High School. Next year marks SAD 75’s first principal payment on the school, due to open this fall.

Along with state aid, spending is also offset by $1.1 million in fund balance carryover, up 175%, aimed to help mitigate the impact on taxpayers.

The budget includes about $625,000 for all salary increases and an extra $100,000 for special education out-of-district placements. Cost decreases include a buy-out of state technology leases, saving nearly $123,000.

The budget also includes an additional $70,000 to create remediation programs for students resulting from the closure of schools in March due to the pandemic.

The school board’s proposed $46 million budget was adopted by 33 voters in the four towns at the district-wide budget meeting on June 25 before getting the final thumbs up by voters Tuesday.

