The Northern New England Passenger Rail Authority announced this week that the Amtrak Downeaster will begin operating four round-trip trains between Brunswick and Boston every day beginning on Monday, July 20. There will again be the availability of onboard food service and the re-opening of some Downeaster station facilities. Visit AmtrakDowneaster.com for a complete schedule and service information.
Downeaster service was suspended on April 13 due to the the COVID-19 pandemic. Service restoration began on June 15 with the operation of one round-trip train Downeaster weekdays only, with no café service and no station facilities. Pre-COVID-19, the Downeaster made five daily round-trips between Brunswick and Boston.
Several protocols and procedures have since been implemented to protect the health and safety of passengers and crews, including:
- Trains will be sanitized and disinfected daily with enhanced cleaning between trips.Face coverings are required for crews and passengers on board trains and in stations.
- The number of riders is limited to no more than 50% of available seating capacity to support physical distancing guidelines.
- Amtrak eTicketing allows for touchless tickets collection; cash sales are not accepted.
- Enhanced cleaning, training and social distancing protocols have been implemented at the Downeaster Café, including installation of plexiglass partitions at the service counter and a pilot program for at-seat service. The Café table seating area will remain closed.
- Enhanced cleaning, training and social distancing protocols have been implemented at Downeaster station facilities.
