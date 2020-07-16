Goodwill Northern New England announced that it hopes to reopen Friday after four workers at its Gorham warehouse tested positive for the coronavirus.
The nonprofit social services enterprise confirmed that four workers tested positive for COVID-19 over a two-week period. Three employees have been cleared to return to work while the fourth remains quarantined at home, Goodwill said Thursday in a Facebook post.
“The individuals are not in positions which interact with the public and have very limited interaction with our other staff members,” Goodwill said.
When Goodwill blearned the employees tested positive, it closed the Gorham warehouse and Buy the Pound facilities in Gorham.
“We took immediate steps to sanitize the areas in which the employees were present and have reviewed all safety protocols with staff to ensure continued safety diligence. We will reopen in Gorham on Friday, July 17th,” Goodwill said.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Goodwill said its top priority has been keeping team members and customers safe. That has included safe social distancing, the use of personal protective equipment, frequent sanitizing and pre-work employee health screenings.
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating the outbreak at Goodwill. A Goodwill spokeswoman told WGME-TV that the outbreak was not linked to any donations and that customers are safe to drop off donations or visit Goodwill stores.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
News
Goodwill hopes to reopen Gorham facility Friday after COVID-19 outbreak
-
Nation & World
Despite Supreme Court ruling, Trump administration rejects new DACA applications
-
Arts & Entertainment
Yarmouth music center receives grant from The Lewis Prize for Music
-
UMaine Sports
UMaine football season in doubt, with league expected to cancel schedule
-
Local & State
Attorney general’s civil rights complaint says man threatened to lynch Black woman
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.