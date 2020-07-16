You have heard the negative political ad: “Money changes everything, even Susan Collins.” This is so true.
The senior senator from Maine is on the powerful Appropriations Committee; consequently, she has channeled money to Maine to combat coronavirus – funding programs for the elderly, Maine schools and veterans, and to relieve struggling businesses during these difficult times.
Yes, “money changes everything.” That is why Susan Collins must be re-elected to the United States Senate. This is not the time for a change. Now, more than ever, the state of Maine needs a senator on the Appropriations Committee.
Morton G. Soule
Portland
