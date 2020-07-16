I take exception to the column by Marc Thiessen of The Washington Post, supporting pushback by President Trump against a mythical “cancel culture” (“President Trump: ‘The real hate is from the other side,’ ” July 10, Page A11).
The principal person trying to negate history is President Trump. He essentially called coronavirus a hoax, and pushed to open the country too soon, putting the economy ahead of American lives. He helps convicted felons like Roger Stone cancel his jail sentence. President Trump persists in denying the inherent racism that has resulted in African Americans being killed by police at a disproportionate rate.
The Confederate monuments he defends were mostly built in the “Jim Crow” era, historians say, a time when intimidation of people of color was rampant.
President Trump is trying to cancel people’s right to vote by opposing mail-in ballots during a pandemic. I just voted in Maine, where there were checks and balances at multiple levels in the voting process, making it safe and reliable.
It looks like Mr. Thiessen was duped by the flimflammer in chief.
Sandra Horowitz
Phippsburg
