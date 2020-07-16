SCARBOROUGH – Max B. (Mickey) Brenner, 96, of Falmouth passed away peacefully on July 12, 2020 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House.Max was born Dec. 13, 1923 in Haverhill, Mass., the son of Abraham and Sarah Brenner. He graduated from New York Military Academy in 1943. After two weeks at West Point he joined the U.S. Army in June of 1943 and fought in World War II. He was honorably discharged in November 1945.Max married the love of his life, Jean (Levin), on April 27, 1947. Before their recent move to Maine, they resided in Newton Center and Chestnut Hill, Mass. where they raised their family and Max worked as a real estate developer and in property management in his own business – Riverside Properties.Max was an avid boatsman, fishing and cruising all along the New England coast. He loved the outdoors and taught his daughters to ski, swim and horseback ride. His greatest love was his family. He never missed a school or camp event of his children and grandchildren. Holidays, birthdays and vacations were always celebrated together.In addition to his wife Jean, he is survived by his three daughters, Sally Willis and her significant other Philip McKittrick of Cape Elizabeth, Jane Goodband and her husband Gary of Richmond, N.H., and Susan Fabricant of Madison, Conn., seven grandchildren, Aaron Willis and his wife Lizzie, Daniel Willis and his wife Stephanie, Lesley Carr and her husband Bryan, Peter Fabricant and his wife Son, Eric Fabricant, Mitchell Fabricant, Benjamin Goodband, and Adam Goodband and his wife Etta; and seven great-grandchildren, Anna, Emme, Elijah, Sofia, Jaxson, Mila, and Avery.Max’s family thanks the good folks at Oceanview, Aging Excellence, Hospice of Southern Maine, and Gosnell Memorial Hospice Home for their compassionate care.Graveside services will be held Friday July 17, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Temple Beth El Memorial Park, 1 Johnson Rd., Portland.Arrangements entrusted to Portland Jewish Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Max’s name may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project by phone at 855-448-3997 or their website – woundedwarriorproject.org

