BUXTON – Richard B. Davis Sr. passed away on July 13, 2020. He was born on Jan. 22, 1938 and was raised by parents, William and Clara (Dennison) Davis. Soon after graduating high school, Richard joined the Navy. Following his service in the Navy, he received an associate’s degree through the City Colleges of Chicago. Dick used his education to pursue a career as a machinist and worked as a teacher at SMCC for 31 years. In 1959, Dick married Faye Littlefield (Dill) and raised three sons, Rick, Terry, and TJ. Dick enjoyed sports and felt privileged to coach the little league team in the town of Windham for many years. He loved cheering on his favorite team, the New England Patriots; he also was a big supporter of the USM girls’ basketball team. Richard was a well-rounded man who enjoyed reading, was a talented painter, and an avid hunter. Some of his favorite past times were spent at the family camp in Sebec, lovingly nicknamed “Dicky’s Dream”.Dick was a collector, frequenting flea markets and collecting coins and paper money, specifically two-dollar bills. He also collected old sports cards and attended an annual sports card trading show in Boston. Richard was predeceased by his wife, Faye in 2011.He is survived by his children, Richard “Rick” Davis Jr. (Tammy), Terrance “Terry” Davis (Kathy), and TJ Davis (Robyn); grandchildren, Richard III, Robert, Ryan, Brandon, Justin, Timothy Jr., Micah and Nate; great-grandchildren Ryver, Ocean, Rylee, Reese, Jake, Zach, AnnaLee, Skylar, Micha, Wrenley, and Joseph. A period of visitation will be held Monday, July 20, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Rd., Windham, ME 04062. To express condolences, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

