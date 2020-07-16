PORTLAND – Sally Jean Baumann Rogers, 79, of Old Orchard Beach, passed away peacefully at Maine Medical Center in Portland on June 26, 2020, after a lengthy illness. Immediate family was unable to be by Sally’s side at the time of her passing due to COVID-19 restrictions, but, owing to the creative and thoughtful efforts of MMC staff, was able to see Sally in her room from the top of the adjoining parking facility at MMC. Sally was born on Sept. 21, 1940, in Hudson, N.Y. to Cornelius G. and Mary N. Baumann (Degnan), both of Hudson, N.Y.She was predeceased by her husband, Francis B. “Tucky” Rogers, of Old Orchard Beach.She is survived by her sister, Joan Baumann Corbin, of Scarborough; and several nieces, a nephew; and many grandnieces and nephews. Sally graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in Hudson, N.Y., in 1958. She studied drama and acting at Boston University and at The College of St. Rose in Albany, N.Y. She appeared in several community theater productions. Sally resided for more than 35 years in North Reading, Mass., and worked for many years in sales at IBM Corp. in Boston. She retired from The Gillette Company before moving to Maine in 2007. Sally enjoyed many hobbies including cooking, travel, reading, needlepoint, board games and occasional house-boating. She was a devoted lover of animals and had numerous pets during her life. Although funeral arrangements are private, a celebration of life for friends and family will take place at a date to be determined. Memories and condolences may be shared at http://www.directcremationofmaine.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of Sally’s favorite charities: St. Jude’s Children’s Research Center orThe Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland.

