SACO — Brenda Pollock, president of BLP Associates, proudly presented The President’s Volunteer Service Award to the officers of the Biddeford Saco Rotary Club, according to a club press release. The President’s Volunteer Service Award (PVSA) is a civil award bestowed by the president of the United States. Established by executive order of George W. Bush, the award honors volunteers that give hundreds of hours per year helping people in need.

The President’s Volunteer Service Award can be granted to individuals, families and organizations located throughout the United States. Depending on the amount of service hours completed, recipients can earn the Bronze, Silver, Gold, and/or the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

“The purpose for the President’s Volunteer Service Award is to honor those who volunteer hundreds, if not thousands of hours over their lifetime,” said Pollock. “Volunteers are the engine of every organization, community, state and country. They truly help make a difference.”

Presented with the President’s Volunteer Gold Medal Service Award was Fausto Pifferrer, the outgoing president of the Biddeford Saco Rotary Club. Julie Villemaire, club secretary and Susan Gajewski, club treasurer, were each presented with the President’s Volunteer Silver Medal Service Award and receiving the President’s Volunteer Bronze Medal Service Award were Donald Pilon, incoming president and Martin Grohman, president elect of the club.

Each honorary received a personalized certificate, an official pin, medallion, and a congratulatory letter from President Trump. “The club had voted to use the money set aside for Rotary awards this year and redirect the funds to the COVID Crisis subcommittee,” said Pifferrer. “This is such an honor for all of us. This Rotary club has been active in our communities for one-hundred years now providing volunteer hours to service those in need. I sincerely appreciate being recognized with this prestigious award.”

“It didn’t surprise me to learn these Rotarians would redirect award money to support the food insecurity in our communities brought on by the COVID crisis. Being a certifying representative for this award, their service over the last twelve months, embodies the meaning of service above self,” Pollock said.

“I recognize the value, creativity, and the impact volunteers bring to any organization,” Pollock said. “The PVSA awards is a outstanding award for volunteers who devote so much of themselves to improve the lives of others.”

BLP Associates is a certifying organization that recognizes community volunteers with the PVSA awards each year. Nominations for the award can be submitted on the company website at blpassoc.com and are open to volunteers ages 5 years and older. Recipients must be a United States citizen or lawful permanent resident of the United States. To determine the award level, Bronze, Silver, and Gold awards, nominees must submit their volunteer service completed within a 12-month period. Only unpaid acts of volunteer service benefitting others can be considered.

For more information on The President’s Volunteer Service Award or to nominate a volunteer, visit blpassoc.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: