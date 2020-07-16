Arrests

7/10 at 9:07 p.m. Dennis John Sweeney, 52, of Madison, New Hampshire,, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Aaron Erickson on charges of theft by joyriding and operating with a suspended or revoked license.

7/11 at 4:12 p.m. Brian D. Lowell, 45, of Sabattus, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Michael Thurlow on a warrant.

Summonses

7/7 at 9:23 a.m. Joanne Geisinger, 45, of Gorham, was issued a summons at U.S. Route 1 and Church Street by Officer Daniel Donovan on a charge of violating conditions of release.

7/8 at 2:06 a.m. Arthur R. Wilson, 65, of Turner, was issued a summons at Seavey Landing and Pine Point Roads by Sgt. Scott Vaughan on charges of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, operating under the influence (alcohol) and violating conditions of release.

7/8 at 5:41 p.m. Taylor P. Dorais, 21, of Biddeford, was issued a summons at U.S. Route 1 and Old Blue Point Road by Officer Holly Thompson on a charge of failing to register a motor vehicle.

7/9 at 5:41 p.m. Richard A. Earles, 56, of Portland, was issued a summons at U.S. Route 1 and Scarborough Downs Road by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

7/10 at 10:20 p.m. Alfred Katiko Charles, 18, of Portland, was issued a summons on Hannaford Drive by Officer Andrew Flynn on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

7/11 at 1:30 p.m. Brandis Fleming-Gonzalez, 33, of Biddeford, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Breagh Macaulay on a shoplifting charge.

7/11 at 3:01 p.m. Juliann H. Boone, 37, listed as a transient, was issued a summons on Payne Road by Officer Breagh Macaulay on charges of shoplifting and violating conditions of release.

7/11 at 6:42 p.m. David Tuyishime, 19, of Lewiston, was issued a summons at U.S. Route 1 and Milliken Road by Officer Shawn Anastasoff on a charge of operating after suspension.

7/11 at 11:10 p.m. Cole M. Rochon, 29, of Cumberland, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Ian Theriault on a charge of operating after suspension.

Fire logs

7/6 at 1:52 a.m. Smoke detector problem on Sumac Lane.

7/6 at 2:09 p.m. Assist Saco.

7/6 at 5:20 p.m. Marine water rescue in river off of Seaside Avenue.

7/6 at 5:39 p.m. Gas leak on Pine Oak Drive.

7/6 at 9:13 p.m. Odor investigation on Champion Street.

7/7 at 5:41 a.m. Tree down on Highland Avenue.

7/7 at 10:21 a.m. Assist Gorham.

7/7 at 3:21 p.m. Check alarm on Frederick Thompson Drive.

7/8 at 10:15 a.m. Fire alarm call on Holmes Road.

7/8 at 5:24 p.m. Assist South Portland.

7/8 at 6:34 p.m. Marine water rescue off River Sands Drive.

7/8 at 6:59 p.m. Assist Gorham.

7/8 at 7:09 p.m. Assist Buxton.

7/8 at 7:25 p.m. Fire alarm call on East Grand Avenue.

7/8 at 7:50 p.m. Water in basement on Poplar Street.

7/8 at 10:53 p.m. Fire alarm call on Old Orchard Street.

7/9 at 8:56 a.m. Marine water rescue off Ninth Street.

7/9 at 9:07 a.m. Odor investigation on Union Avenue.

7/9 at 10:35 a.m. Assist Saco.

7/9 at 12:50 p.m. Gas investigation on U.S. Route 1.

7/9 at 3:08 p.m. Assist Saco.

7/9 at 6:11 p.m. Assist Old Orchard Beach.

7/9 at 8:41 p.m. Fire alarm call on East Grand Avenue.

7/9 at 9:20 p.m. Assist Gorham.

7/9 at 10:27 p.m. Fire alarm call on Smithwheel Road.

7/10 at 9:52 a.m. Fire alarm call on East Grand Avenue.

7/10 at 10:07 a.m. Fire alarm call on Saco Avenue.

7/10 at 11:58 a.m. Assist Gorham.

7/10 at 1:56 p.m. Assist Gorham.

7/10 at 6:29 p.m. Fire alarm call on Sherman Circle.

7/10 at 7:43 p.m. Assist Gorham.

7/11 at 3:51 a.m. Odor investigation on Temple Avenue.

7/11 at 6:05 a.m. Fire alarm call on Avon Avenue.

7/11 at 9:25 a.m. Assist South Portland.

7/11 at 11:46 a.m. Fire alarm call on Mussey Road.

7/11 at 2:20 p.m. Assist Gorham.

7/11 at 6:57 p.m. Fire alarm call on Ancona Avenue.

7/11 at 10:50 p.m. Electrical problem on Fowler Farm Road.

7/12 at 1:26 p.m. Water rescue off River Sands Drive.

7/12 at 2:11 p.m. Water rescue at Higgins Beach.

7/12 at 3:26 p.m. Fire alarm call on Mill Commons Drive.

7/12 at 6:22 p.m. Water rescue off Porter Road.

7/12 at 8:48 p.m. Odor investigation on Jobs Hill Road.

7/13 at 10:11 a.m. Assist Saco.

7/13 at 3:23 p.m. Structure fire on Independence Way.

EMS

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 91 calls from July 6-13.

