SOUTH PORTLAND—The South Portland School Department is working on not one, but three possible plans for the 2020-2021 school year, according to Superintendent Ken Kunin.

“We have described a full return to in person education, a continuation of distance learning and some in between blend of the two,” Kunin said in an advisory to the school board this week. “Over the next few weeks we will continue our detailed and complex planning work and will continue to share more information as well as seek input and ideas.”

Kunin told The Forecaster that the department it taking its time, so as to be more methodical in its approach, as opposed to the distance-learning plan put in place back in March, when the coronavirus pandemic forced all the city’s schools to close with little notice.

“Now that we have the time to prepare, we want to be a heck of a lot better than that,” he said.

The department will hold two virtual public forums on the subject, at 7 p.m. Monday, July 20 and Wednesday, July 22. Details on how to attend are expected to be posted to the school department’s website prior to the forums.

Kunin said the department will decide on a scenario closer to the beginning of the school year. He said the decision will be based on guidance from the U.S. and Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, along with the Maine Department of Education.

