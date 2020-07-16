Arrests

6/28 at 1:13 a.m. Sarah L. Blanchard, 34, of South Portland, was arrested on Lincoln Street by Officer Jessica Ramsay on charges of trafficking in prison contraband, unlawful possession of fentanyl, unlawful possession of drugs, operating under the influence (drugs) and violating conditions of release.

6/30 at 7:59 p.m. Brendan J. Curry, 46, listed as a transient, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Daniel Purinton on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

7/2 at 5:15 p.m. Steven Poore, 50, listed as a transient, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Taylor Stroup on charges of assault and criminal trespass.

Summonses

6/27 at 4:01 p.m. Joel Lash Levers, 30, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Cash Corner by Officer Kim Dell’Aquila on a charge of attaching false plates.

6/28 at 12:36 a.m. Cadeau Iragaba, 22, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Congress Street by Officer Kevin Theriault on a charge of excessive speed.

6/29 at 11:58 a.m. Danny Merrow, 64, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Soule Street by Officer Richard Mearn on a charge of assault.

6/30 at 12:50 p.m. Christian S. Bellanceau, 20, of Portland, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Shane Stephenson on charges of unlawful possession of heroin and violating conditions of release.

7/2 at 1:17 a.m. Tyler J. Romo, 26, of Yarmouth, was issued a summons on Route 703 by Officer Jessica Ramsay on a charge of operating with a suspended license.

7/2 at 2:01 a.m. Abdirahim Mohamed, 21, of Boston, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Jessica Ramsay on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol).

7/2 at 4:28 p.m. Jeremy James Green, 37, of Dexter, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer David Stailing on a charge of criminal trespass.

7/2 at 11:46 p.m. William Joyce, 39, of Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Veterans Memorial Bridge by Officer Jessica Ramsay on a charge of failing to register a motor vehicle.

Fire calls

7/7 at 1:20 a.m. False fire alarm on Ocean Street.

7/7 at 1:21 p.m. False fire alarm on Fernwood Lane.

7/7 at 2:01 p.m. Cooking fire on Broadway.

7/7 at 9:39 p.m. False fire alarm on Broadway.

7/8 at 1:51 p.m. False fire alarm on Hemco Road.

7/8 at 4:04 p.m. Fire alarm call on Rainbow Avenue.

7/8 at 4:22 p.m. Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Route 703.

7/8 at 5:36 p.m. Motor vehicle/pedestrian accident on Main Street.

7/8 at 7:02 p.m. Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Maine Mall Road.

7/8 at 7:03 p.m. False fire alarm on Maine Mall Road.

7/8 at 7:04 p.m. Medical alert alarm on Ridgeland Avenue.

7/8 at 7:23 p.m. False fire alarm on Broadway.

7/8 at 8:26 p.m. Defective elevator with no occupants on Brickhill Avenue.

7/9 at 9:12 a.m. Telephone or cable wires down on Billy Vachon Street.

7/9 at 10:07 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on South Ridgeland Avenue.

7/9 at 12:13 p.m. Cooking fire on Landry Circle.

7/9 at 2:18 p.m. False fire alarm on Main Street.

7/9 at 3:21 p.m. Medical alert alarm on Ridgeland Avenue.

7/9 at 5:40 p.m. Motor vehicle accident with no injuries on Broadway.

7/9 at 8:45 p.m. Odor investigation on Wescott (street or road not given).

7/9 at 11:01 p.m. False fire alarm on Running Hill Road.

7/10 at 8:52 a.m. False fire alarm on Maine Mall Road.

7/10 at 3:24 p.m. False fire alarm on Foden Road.

7/10 at 4:12 p.m. False fire alarm on Maine Mall Road.

7/10 at 6:19 p.m. Cooking fire on Cloyster Road.

7/11 at 4:11 a.m. Refrigeration leak on MacArthur Circle.

7/11 at 9:47 a.m. False fire alarm on Broadway.

7/11 at 10 a.m. Station coverage on Union Street.

7/11 at 10:10 a.m. False fire alarm on Foden Road.

7/11 at 11:05 a.m. Medical alert alarm on Preble Street.

7/11 at 12:55 p.m. Oil or combustible fluid spill on Broadway.

7/11 at 6:24 p.m. Controlled burn on Ocean Street.

7/12 at 1:09 p.m. False fire alarm on Maine Mall Road.

7/12 at 7:02 p.m. Gas leak on Mitchell Road.

7/13 at 2:35 p.m. False fire alarm on Scarborough Connector.

7/13 at 10:45 p.m. False fire alarm on Maine Mall Road.

EMS

South Portland emergency medical services responded to 72 calls from July 7-13.

