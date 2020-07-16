State Farm agents are demonstrating what it means to be good neighbors by partnering with a local organization to help in-need, York County residents.

In 2019, York County Shelter Program provided shelter to 348 homeless people and its food pantry feeds 3,000 people per month, according to a State Farm press release. Looking to boost YCSP’s mission, seven local State Farm business owners collectively donated $3,500 to provide further support.

“Our mission at State Farm is to be here to help,” Kennebunk State Farm Agent Tracey Bricker said. “Many low-income people are suffering, especially during the current COVID crisis. My colleagues and I are making the fight against homelessness a top priority.”

In addition to shelter and a food pantry, YCSP offers resources for substance abuse treatment and mental health issues, as well as job skills training. The organization owns and manages approximately 122 housing units in southern Maine and the goal is to help shelter residents move into permanent housing, according to the release. In 2019, YCSP transitioned 166 households into permanent homes.

“It’s not enough to simply provide shelter to the homeless,” Biddeford State Farm Agents Mark Browne said. “They need the proper tools to become financially independent, proud, productive members of society.”

“The support from these local State Farm owners helps our feeding programs during a time when the need is double what we normally see this time of year,” YCSP Executive Director Megan Gean-Gendron said. “Our food pantry is now serving an average of 150 families each day it is open. Our neighbors are hurting and we responded by opening a free meals kitchen in Sanford on Tuesdays and Thursdays. This donation will support both the food pantry and the new mobile meals kitchen in Sanford, providing much needed support to families in need. Thank you, State Farm!”

