FALMOUTH — A four-story building that will house a restaurant and offices is the newest addition to the Falmouth Shopping Center along U.S. Route 1, a project town officials hope will inspire similar developments.

“It’s great for Falmouth; we’ve been seeking to do more development that’s well designed, high quality and along our commercial district, and we are looking forward to more investments like this in our commercial district,” Economic Development Director Theo Holtwijk said.

The building will be 68 feet high, just shy of 24,000 square feet and located at the corner of Route 1 and Bucknam Road, across from the Irving station and on the last undeveloped parcel in the shopping center.

“That’s more business for us. I’ve seen a handful of people come in since the pandemic, and if that gets our numbers back up that’d be nice,” said Morgan Burns, who manages Planet Fitness in the shopping center.

The first floor will house the restaurant and the primary entrance to office spaces, which stretch up through the rest of the building.

Developers did not say at the meeting who is leasing either the restaurant space or the offices, but said previously it could be a single tenant up to several leasees. Messages seeking details were not returned by The Forecaster’s deadline.

The project developers did say the eatery will include a vestibule to allow outdoor seating.

“That (seating) was always a part of the plan, but with the pandemic, the outdoor seating being a big part of our design worked out,” Archetype Architects architect Katherine Detmer said at the July meeting where the project was approved.

Outdoor dining on Route 1 will add to the “liveliness,” which the town hopes will attract more business, Holtwijk said.

Fifty parking spaces have been dedicated for the development, leaving 730 free spaces in the shopping center, according to engineer Steve Bushey of Gorrill Palmer.

Holtwijk said it’s one of the first projects in the area to take advantage of the town’s 65-foot limit on building heights, which was put in place “several years ago.”

“We have some examples of two-story buildings along Route 1, this is a four- or five-story building, which is a more efficient use of land. This is all something we looked to get to revamp the area when we did that,” he said.

Bushey said at a previous meeting developers were looking to start work right away following approval, but did not return messages by The Forecaster’s deadline for additional comment on a timeline.

